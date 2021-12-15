We are still nine months away from this column being fully-relevant.
But since everyone else is talking about it . . .
Priest River, and more recently, Kellogg have both been approved by the Idaho High School Activities Association to move to the 2A classification and join the likes of St. Maries, Grangeville and Orofino beginning in fall of 2022.
• • •
And apart from that – we don’t know much. So take the rest of this with a grain of salt. This is all conjecture. I know as much, and likely less, than the next guy about how the Central Idaho League will shake out in the next school year.
Priest River has been below the threshold for the minimum student requirement of a 3A school for several years, and Kellogg has – apparently – also been enrolling 2A numbers for a couple seasons while petitioning the board to stay in the 3A ranks.
So both are, by definition, 2A schools and will now be known as such, joining District One’s previously-only 2A school, St. Maries.
• • •
Whether or not this will create a five-team league, or two small leagues split between District One and Two remains to be seen.
Whether Priest River will concede and make the winter drive to Grangeville – something its administration has repeatedly said it is not in favor of – also remains to be seen.
But whatever the case, the Central Idaho League – or whatever it will be called – just grew by nearly 70 percent.
That is, if all five schools stay together.
• • •
St. Maries’ football team has won nine of the last 10 meetings with Kellogg and its last seven against Priest River, including a 52-6 win over the Spartans last season.
The Lumberjacks’ boys basketall team was 4-0 against the two schools last season, defeating the Wildcats 55-29 and 55-46 and getting past Priest River 75-48 and 65-60.
Kellogg is not on the St. Maries’ schedule this season, but will likely have to be added in the next if games are going to count toward league standings.
Priest River and St. Maries have completed one of their two games in 2021-22, the Lumberjacks taking a 64-36 road win Nov. 30.
• • •
Neither St. Maries nor Kellogg made trips to baseball state tournaments last season, and Kellogg also failed to qualify as IML representatives in the state 3A softball tournament.
The Wildcats have historically had strong golf teams, and will add competition for local schools St. Maries and Lakeside.
• • •
The funny thing here is the fact that these two north Idaho schools have fewer students than they did five years ago.
We’ve heard the gripe recently about “all these people” moving in from out of state.
Is that not the case in the Silver Valley? Or Priest River?
Or maybe they just aren’t people with children.
Or maybe there is something this reporter is missing. That happens with a decent amount of frequency.
Either way, the two schools are shrinking, or settling into a more-comfortable enrollment number.
Collin Scheel is the sports reporter at the Gazette Record.
