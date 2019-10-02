Last Friday’s win did not do anything to help Lakeside in the North Star football standings.
But the 30-12 win over Wallace showed resilience from Coach Chris Dohrman’s squad, which was down three players due to injury.
“We had a good win,” Coach Dohrman said. “Considering the holes we had to fill this week, I was very happy to get a win.”
The Knights (3-0, 2-0 NSL) put up one score per quarter Sept. 27 at Wallace as they won their third consecutive game of the season.
J.J. Hall finished with two touchdowns on the evening, rushing 28 yards to the end zone in the first quarter and catching a 14-yard pass from Tucker Sanchez in the fourth frame.
Alberto Arroyo rumbled for a two-yard touchdown on the ground in the first half and caught an 11-yard pass from Tucker in the second half for the Knights’ other pair of touchdowns on the evening.
“We need to clean up our penalties, tackling and execution this week as Wallace travels here Friday,” Coach Dohrman said.
Alberto finished with 156 yards of rushing and J.J. had 63 yards on the ground.
Alberto led the Knights’ defense with four tackles and Gavin Rhea had three tackles and two for a loss.
Kickoff Friday between Lakeside and Wallace is slated for 7 p.m. at Lakeside High School.
