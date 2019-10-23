In four games, the Lakeside football team had taken four leads into halftime breaks.
In the first and second quarters the Knights found the end zone a dozen times through their first four wins.
Their opponents scored twice in that four game span.
So going into the third quarter tied, and still deadlocked going into the fourth Oct. 18 against Lewis County, was new for the undefeated Knights.
The result was not new, as Lakeside got a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to extend its win streak to a five games with a 24-14 result.
“We had a tough game last Friday,” Coach Chris Dohrman said. “We started slow and hurt ourselves with mistake and penalties, but were able to make some plays when we needed and get a win. I was proud of the effort and fight we had.”
The Knights will look to claim a third, and North Star clinching, win Friday at Mullan. The Tigers are 2-1 in NSL play, having defeated Clark Fork twice.
J.J. Hall opened scoring for Lakeside in its fifth consecutive win as he got behind Lewis County’s defense and caught a wide open pass from Tucker Sanchez, a 27-yard scoring play.
The Eagles would tie the game at six points apiece going into the half. J.J. added his second of the night just 15 seconds into the third quarter on a 55-yard run to extend his team’s lead to 12-6.
Lewis County again evened the score just seconds later, returning the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to tie the game at 12-12.
Tucker completed the second of his three touchdown passes as he found Lazarus Iron Cloud for six-yard strike.
J.J. scored his third touchdown to cap scoring for the Knights, catching a pass from Tucker and finding the end zone on the 35-yard play to close the game with a 24-14 win.
Gavin Rhea led the Knights defensively with six tackles and three for a loss. Devin Arroyo had five tackles and one for a loss. Vincent Howard and Alberto Arroyo each had four tackles and one for loss in the win.
Kickoff Friday at Mullan is slated for 3 p.m.
