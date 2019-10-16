The Kootenai High volleyball team fell to Clark Fork in straight sets Oct. 8.
Abby Tiller recorded one kill as the Warriors dropped the match by a score of 8-25, 10-25, 5-25.
“The girls played hard,” Coach Katie Ames said.
Kootenai took a 1-8, 0-6 NSL record into a regular season finale at Lakeside Oct. 15.
