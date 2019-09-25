In two games last week, the St. Maries boys soccer team scored double the amount of goals it has all season.
Having found the back of the net five times in its first six contests, the Jacks netted 10 goals in wins over Priest River and Orofino last week.
“We’re scoring goals, and any time you’re doing that it’s going to build confidence,” Coach Chris Renaldo said. “It always helps to get some momentum like that, considering we’ve struggled scoring early on. Hopefully we can keep implementing some of those good things we did against Priest and Orofino.”
Lance Hamblin, Connor Wolfe and Trysten Lockridge each scored two goals Sept. 21 in a 6-0 win over Orofino.
Following a Priest River own goal, Dylan Sotin extended the Lumberjacks’ lead to 2-0 Sept. 17 at Priest River on a pass from Dillon Ledbetter. Dillon scored a goal of his own in the 30th minute, and Dylan capped scoring in the 49th minute to give the Jacks a 4-2 lead. Connor earned an assist on the play.
St. Maries outshot Priest River 22-9, and Greyson Sands made six saves in the win.
The Lumberjacks took a 3-3-2, 3-3-2 IML record into a game with Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 24, and play Immaculate Conception Academy Friday at Bodine Field in Post Falls. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.