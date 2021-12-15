Regardless of what happens this week in Meridian, St. Maries’ boys basketball team will have a lot to think about going into Christmas Break.
The Lumberjacks, two days removed from a win over 4A Lakeland, will depart for the Owyhee Holiday Invitational that begins Thursday and welcomes last season’s 2A state champion and runner up, along with McCall-Donnelly, which was runner-up in the 3A tournament last March.
“It’s as good of quality as we’ll see at state,” Coach Bryan Chase, whose team faces Malad in the quarterfinals Thursday, said. “We’ll get a chance to see some of those teams we don’t normally see in the regular season, and they’ll get a chance to see us, as well, so it should be fun.”
Ambrose, which came up one point short of St. Maries in last season’s state title game, sits in the bottom half of the bracket with McCall-Donnelly, while the Lumberjacks will look to win and earn a chance to play West Side in the semifinals.
West Side is coming off a win over North Fremont in its season opener. North Fremont was two points shy of St. Maries in the state semifinals last season.
“We’re going to treat it like a state tournament,” Coach Chase said. “We’re going to need 10 guys that are ready to play, and I think we’re getting close to that, so it should be a good test for us.”
St. Maries and Malad tip off Thursday at 4 p.m. PST at Owyhee High School in Meridian.
The Lumberjacks opened their week with a win over 4A Lakeland.
Coach Chase’s team went down 4-11 early, but held the Hawks to six points in the second quarter.
“We got downhearted a little bit early, after giving up a couple three’s,” Coach Chase said. “We had talked about our defense in practice after our last two games where we gave up 59 and 67. That’s not how we play basketball. We held teams to around 40 points per game last season and we want to get back to that.”
Coach Chase credited Greyson Sands and Colby Renner for their defensive efforts against Lakeland’s top scorers. Greyson took on Lakeland’s Grant Roth and held him to five points in the final three frames, and Colby held the 6’4” Abe Munyer to six points.
After going up by 13 points in the third quarter, St. Maries watched Lakeland make its final run and take a one-point lead late in the fourth.
“Colby took a charge with just a couple minutes to go and that really got us going,” Coach Chase said. “And then Coleman got to the basket to give us the lead back. I was really happy with how we responded after going down there late, it could have been the turning point for them, but we held it together.”
After going up one, Lakeland put St. Maries at the free throw line, where it capped a 53-48 win. The Lumberjacks were 14-21 from the free throw line on the game.
Coleman finished with a game-high 20 points, and Tristan Nelson scored eight of his 10 in the first quarter. Colby added nine points and was 3-3 from the free throw line.
“He (Tristan) got us off to a great start,” Coach Chase said.
St. Maries traveled to Bonners Ferry Dec. 11 and outscored the Badgers 46-38 in the second half of a 76-67 win.
Coleman put up 26 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals, Colby scored 14 points and Tristan added 12 in the effort.
Up Next: St. Maries (3-1) opens play at the Owyhee Holiday Invitational Thursday against Malad. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. PST.
St. Maries 53, Lakeland 48
SM 17 13 12 11 53
LAKE 18 6 12 12 48
Ross – 20 pts., 5 reb.; Nelson – 10 pts., 5 reb.; C. Renner – 9 pts.; Elliott – 6 pts, 5 reb.; Sands – 4 pts., 5 st.; T. Renner – 2 pts.; Hill – 2 pts.
St. Maries 76, Bonners Ferry 67
SM 17 13 25 21 76
BF 11 18 21 17 67
Ross – 26 pts., 8 reb., 3 st.; C. Renner – 14 pts.; Nelson – 12 pts.; Elliott – 11 pts.; Sands – 5 pts.; T. Renner – 3 pts.; Wicks – 3 pts.; Hill – 2 pts.
