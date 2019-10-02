The Idaho Vandal’s longest tenured volleyball coach reached a milestone this fall.
Debbie Buchanan, a 1990 graduate of St. Maries High School, celebrated her 300th win as Head Coach of the Vandal volleyball team Sept. 19 following a five-set win over Omaha.
Buchanan, in her 20th season with Idaho, has amassed a 302-276 record. Her team travels to Bozeman, MT Thursday for a match at Montana State University, and plays at the University of Montana in Missoula, MT Friday.
She won four consecutive state titles as a player at SMHS before signing with USC to play college volleyball.
After seeing her career end early due to a knee injury, Coach Buchanan earned her degree at USC as a student-assistant coach. She served as assistant coach at Colorado State University and the University of Idaho before being named head coach in 2000.
She is the daughter of Jerry and Beverly Martin and Carol Martin.
