Despite not earning a victory in either contest, the Lumberjack boys soccer team showed it can compete with the top of the Intermountain League last week.
A 1-2 loss to Coeur d’Alene Charter, tied for first in IML standings with Timberlake, opened the week for St. Maries.
The Panthers earned a 2-0 lead with goals in the 41st and 54th (PK) minutes before Trysten Lockridge got one back for the Lumberjacks in the 58th minute.
The teams went scoreless after that.
“It was a fairly evenly-matched game,” Coach Chris Renaldo said. “The games have been close lately, we just need to score a bit more.”
Greyson Sands made nine saves in the loss as St. Maries was outshot 9-11.
The Jacks made history Sept. 14 against Bonners Ferry. With a 0-0 draw, St. Maries recorded its first regular season without a loss to the Badgers.
“We are both young teams, both with freshman goalkeepers. Fortunately, ours is playing far better than the opponent’s,” Coach Renaldo said. “I think our group is moving in the right direction. We’ve seen that out of the top four in the league, we are right there with Timberlake, Charter and Bonners Ferry.”
Greyson had six saves in the draw as his team put five shots on goal to Bonners Ferry’s 10.
The Lumberjacks held a 1-3-2, 1-3-2 IML record going into a Sept. 17 game at Priest River, and host Orofino Saturday at noon.
