Soon the basketball courts at the St. Maries Church of the Nazarene will be full of aspiring ball players and cheerleaders.
Win 1 has started evaluations for children in kindergarten through sixth grade who want to join the basketball and cheerleading program. The program’s organizers are coming off a successful season that saw the participation of more than 150 children.
“We had a great season and great turnout,” Win 1 organizer Jennifer Farnsworth said. “A lot of family and friends came out to support the children at each game and it was awesome to see.”
The upcoming evaluations this month will have children fitted for uniforms. There will also be some testing for those who plan to join one of the basketball teams as well.
The testing includes having the children shoot the basketball from a few different areas around the hoop as well as some dribbling exercises.
“We evaluate how the children are doing so we can place the teams evenly,” Farnsworth said. “That way each child can be on a team where they can get a fair amount of playtime in each game.”
The Win 1 program aims to teach local children the fundamentals of both basketball and cheerleading. Farnsworth said during the program’s more than 10 year history, many children have been successful on high school sports teams.
“I haven’t been here quite long enough to see a lot of children play at the high school level yet, but pastor Darin (Million) has been here since it started and even some of the kids on the recent state championship team participated in Win 1,” Farnsworth said.
Organizers of the program also seek coaches as well as those who are interested in being referees.
“We are always looking for more help with the program,” she said. “As they have kids age out, a lot stay around because they love basketball, but some don’t once their children are done with the program. So having more people get interested is great for when we need backup coaches or need dual coaching for a team.”
After children are placed on their teams the program is slated to begin practices in December followed by the start of games at the end of January. The season is planned to go through February into the first week of March before concluding.
Evaluations will be from Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, October 10 and from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, October 18 at the St. Maries Church of the Nazarene gymnasium.
For more information contact Farnsworth at 208-245-4594.
