The Benewah County 4-H Horse Show is Friday, July 19.
The show is the end-of-the-year event for children who participate in the horse program through 4-H. Unlike other programs, horse participants do not show at the Benewah County Fair in August.
The public is invited to come and watch. The show will start at 7:30 a.m. with the trail class. From there, equestrians will show in events including showmanship, equitation, jumping, O-Mok-See events and more.
The show will be held at the Benewah County Fairgrounds.
