St. Maries’ wrestling team is taking no weekends off this winter.
After Friday and Saturday’s trip to Eureka, MT for the Buzz Lucey Invite, the Lumberjacks turn around for a Dec. 28 tournament at Freeman.
Both events lead up to St. Maries’ third annual Chad. E. Ross Memorial Tournament Jan. 4.
The team competed at Kellogg Dec. 14, with both Dylan Sotin (113) and Shaun Anderson (170) earning wins at the tournament.
Dylan overcame a semifinal loss to win two consecutive matches and take third on a 6-3 decision over Wyatt Hei of Kellogg.
Shaun won a quarterfinal match with an 8-4 decision over Ian Hampton of Lake City, followed by a consolation win over Tommy Hauser of Post Falls (3-2 dec).
Kobe Burris (120) and Kyle Sibert (195) also earned match wins on the day.
“That was some of the toughest competition we have seen so far this season, and they stepped up and met the challenge,” Coach Dennis Humphrey said. “We gained some confidence and turned up the intensity.”
Upcoming: St. Maries travels to Eureka, MT for the Buzz Lucey Invite Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.