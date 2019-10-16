A 2-0 victory over Bonners Ferry Oct. 14 sent St. Maries’ girls soccer team to the district semifinals.
The Jacks will face Coeur d’Alene Charter Friday, the winner earning a berth in the 3A state tournament next week at Vallivue High in Boise.
Bianney Ventura scored the game winner in the 40th minute, and Cassidy Suchoski added a 52nd –minute marker to extend the Jacks’ lead to 2-0. Bianney earned an assist on the play.
Jenna Holder made seven saves and Macie Rimel three in the shutout win as their team was outshot 4-7.
Kickoff Friday is set for 4 p.m. at The Fields at Real Life Ministries in Post Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.