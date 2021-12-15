Two players, each with a double-double and close to 30 points, spelled revenge for the Lakeside boys basketball team Dec. 9.
Vander Brown put up 29 points and pocketed 12 steals, and teammate Lucky Matt had 27 points along with 12 rebounds as the Knights avenged their season-opening loss to Timberlake with an 89-78 win at Ron Miller Court.
Lakeside outscored Timberlake 33-17 in the third quarter after taking a three-point lead into halftime.
Qwincy Hall added 18 points for the Knights.
Up Next: Lakeside (3-2) travels to Grangeville Friday for a 5 p.m. tipoff, and hosts North Idaho Christian Jan. 11. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside 89, Timberlake 78
LHS 18 16 33 22 89
TL 19 12 17 30 78
Brown – 29 pts., 7 reb., 7 as., 12 st.; Matt – 27 pts., 12 reb.; Hall – 18 pts.; SiJohn – 3 pts.; Nomee – 2 pts.
