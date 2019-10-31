Rallying has become the norm for St. Maries volleyball.
Since starting the season 0-10, the Jacks have gone 11-6.
After dropping two of three with Orofino at districts, St. Maries would face Declo in a state play-in Oct. 26 and quickly fall into a two-sets-to-none hole.
Again, and when it mattered most, the Lumberjacks rallied, winning the match in five sets to advance to this week’s state tournament at Lakeland High.
“We took the hard way to state for sure,” Coach Rachele Asbury said. “Inexperience and nerves showed, and we started out slow. I am so proud of the girls and how far they have come this season. They have worked hard for this.”
Allie Brebner had 23 digs and three aces in the 17-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18, 16-14 win. Mackenzie Hammond dished out 23 assists and Taci Watkins had nine kills. Jayden Martin served three aces, and Kirsten Miller had 10 kills and four blocks in the win.
The Lumberjacks will face District Six’s top team, Firth, Friday at 11 a.m. at Lakeland High, the winner advancing to a 4 p.m. match with Orofino or Melba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.