St. Maries’ volleyball team got around league opponents Orofino and Grangeville to close out its regular season last week to improve to 4-0 in CIL play.
Depending on Tuesday’s result, the Jacks will have to beat one of those teams twice more for a berth in next week’s state tournament at Lakeland High.
Grangeville and Orofino squared off in a loser-out match Oct. 22, the winner moving on to face St. Maries in a best-of-three series, continuing today with matches two and three (if necessary) at Genesee High School.
“We need to bring our A game. It could go any team’s way if the other isn’t prepared and ready to give 100 percent,” Coach Rachele Asbury, whose team has won nine of its last 13 after starting 0-10, said. “We are peaking at the right time. We had a slow start this season, but the girls continue to make me proud. They’ve really come together and worked hard during this process to find what works.”
Game three begins tonight at 5 p.m., and if St. Maries splits the first two, game four will follow at 7 p.m. to decide a district champion. With two wins the Jacks would eliminate the need for a fourth match and earn the title with a victory in game three.
The girls defeated Grangeville in a regular-season finale Oct. 19 by a score of 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17.
Kirsten Miller had a team-high 10 kills to go with six aces and one block, Mackenzie Hammond recorded 20 assists and six aces, Allie Brebner 15 digs, Sami Badgett 15 digs and a block and Taci Watkins one block.
Mackenzie dished out 26 assists and served two aces Oct. 17 in a 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 win over Orofino.
Allie had 23 digs and two aces, Taci seven kills and three blocks, Jayden Martin six kills and 20 digs, Sami six kills and Kirsten three blocks.
