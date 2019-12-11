St. Maries’ JV girls basketball team fell three points short of an undefeated week Dec. 7.
The Lumberjacks traveled to Bonners Ferry, where they dropped a 43-46 result in overtime.
Shelby Martin led St. Maries with 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Stacie Mitchell added 11 points and 11 rebounds in the effort.
The girls defeated Priest River Dec. 6 by a score of 47-16 behind 12 points from Lexi Chappell and 11 from Kate-Lynn Lambson. Lacie Sines led the team in rebounding with eight to go with 10 points.
St. Maries played at Kellogg Dec. 10, travels to Orofino Friday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff and hosts Sandpoint Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
