Kootenai’s boys basketball team will finish its scheduled 2021 games this week, hosting Kellogg JV Thursday and playing at Wallace Friday.
After that, the Warriors will not play until the conclusion of Christmas Break, when they host Lakeside Jan. 7.
Kootenai went 0-2 last week, falling to Mullan in a NSL opener for both schools and losing to Genesis Prep JV two days later.
The Warriors outscored Genesis Prep 16-12 in the second half Dec. 9, but could not overcome their slow start in a 23-39 defeat.
“We’re closing the gap,” Coach Jake Pfeiffer said. “We’re scoring more, and holding the other team to fewer points, improving in our rebounding as well as our defense. I’m excited to see what we can do as the season goes on.”
Chris Moore and Charlie Orford led Kootenai with six points apiece.
Kootenai fell to Mullan Dec. 7 by a score of 18-51. Griffin Hysell led the Warriors with eight points in the effort.
Up Next: Kootenai (0-3, 0-1 NSL) hosts Kellogg JV Thursday at 7 p.m., and plays at Wallace Friday at 7 p.m.
Kootenai 23, Genesis Prep JV 39
KHS 4 3 7 9 23
GP JV 13 14 4 8 39
Moore – 6 pts.; Orford – 6 pts.; B. McGann – 4 pts.; Lupo – 4 pts.; Defoort – 3 pts.
Kootenai 18, Mullan 51
KHS 6 6 4 2 18
MUL 18 18 15 0 51
Hysell – 8 pts.; Coppa – 3 pts.; Lupo – 2 pts.; Orford – 2 pts.; Moore – 2 pts.; Defoort – 1 pt.
