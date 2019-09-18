The Kootenai High School volleyball team dropped to 1-3, 0-2 NSL Sept. 12 in a three-set loss to Mullan Sept. 12.
Amanda Wine led the Warriors with two aces in the 12-25, 14-25, 20-25 defeat.
“We will continue to keep our heads up and work toward training for the next match,” Coach Katie Ames said. “Overall, our stats were strong and the girls performed well individually. As a team we had room for improvement.”
Bella Defoort recorded two digs, Abby Tiller had a dig and two tips and Jacey Grange added one ace in the effort.
Kootenai hosted Wallace Sept. 10, and despite scoring 22 and 23 points in the second and third sets, dropped the first of two league matches on the week with a 18-25, 22-25, 23-25 loss.
“My hope is that the girls put their hearts and souls into the remainder of the season and continue to fight for a Warrior win. They sure deserve it,” Coach Ames commented.
Bella led the Warriors with four digs in the loss, Amanda had two blocks, Abby one ace and Jacey two kills.
The team welcomes Lakeside Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
