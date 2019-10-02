Before last weekend’s Linda Sheridan Tournament in Spokane, St. Maries’ volleyball team had not won a set since August.
The Lumberjacks picked an impressive time to grab their first two wins, finishing 13th out of 64 teams in the bracket.
“We finally made it over the hump,” Coach Rachele Asbury said. “We showed up to play after a rough start in match one, played scrappy and were able to keep momentum on our side.”
The girls took first in their pool with a 2-1 record. They defeated Shadle Park (16-25, 25-20, 15-13) and Bonners Ferry (25-17, 25-11) after dropping their first match to Sunnyside (15-25, 15-25).
St. Maries fell to Tahoma in the platinum bracket by a score of 12-25, 17-25, and were knocked out by Sandpoint 9-25.
“The platinum bracket was nothing other than exceptional opponents,” Coach Asbury said.
Sami Badgett led the team with 13 kills and 20 digs on the tournament, followed by Jayden Martin with eight kills. Mackenzie Hammond dished out 22 assists and added six aces and Allie Brebner had 24 digs.
The team hosted Priest River Oct. 1 and welcome Grangeville for a league opener Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
