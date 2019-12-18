Having played three games before Christmas Break, the Kootenai girls basketball team will return to action Jan. 7 as it hosts Lakeside.
The Warriors, 0-3, 0-1 NSL through their first trio of contests, will face Clark Fork (0-4, 0-1 NSL) a week later, Jan. 14, for their third consecutive league game.
The matchup will likely break a last-place tie in North Star standings.
The girls head into their two-week break after a 15-64 loss at Lakeside.
Abby Tiller led Kootenai in scoring with eight points to go with three rebounds and Amanda Wine had four points and three boards in the effort.
“We had trouble with their defensive pressure and getting into our offense,” Coach Doug Napierala said. “They are a quick team and applied really good pressure. Defensively we still need to communicate better on the floor and our help-side defense needs to continue to improve.”
Kootenai 15, Lakeside 64
KHS 5 4 4 2 15
LHS 21 20 20 3 64
Tiller 8 pts., 3 reb.; Wine 4 pts., 3 reb.; Grange 3 pts., 6 reb.; Donohoe 2 reb.; Glessner 1 reb.
The girls traveled to face Highland Dec. 10 and put up a season-high 22 points in a 22-40 defeat.
Abby led the team in scoring with nine points along with four rebounds and three steals, Jacey Grange put up six points and pulled down six rebounds and Amanda recorded five points, five rebounds and three steals.
Kootenai 22, Highland (Craigmont) 40
Tiller 9 pts., 4 reb., 3 st.; Grange 6 pts., 6 reb.; Wine 5 pts., 5 reb., 3 st.; Glessner 2 pts., 2 reb.; Thaut 3 reb.
Upcoming: Kootenai is idle this week leading up to Christmas Break. The Warriors return Jan. 7 as they host Lakeside (5-2, 2-0 NSL before a Dec. 17 game at Mullan) for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
