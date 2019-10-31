The Lakeside High School volleyball team dropped a district semifinal match to Clark Fork Oct. 26 in straight sets.
Kria Peters had 12 assists and three kills as the Knights’ season was ended with a 21-25, 14-25, 21-25 loss.
“It was a good contest between two competitive teams,” Coach Brad Veile said. “We did not give them an easy path to state.”
Glory Olson had four kills, Nicole Middleton two kills and one block and Tenley Lambert two kills and one block.
“Clark Fork is a good team that did a good job of putting the ball in places that made it difficult to keep the ball alive that translated into an offense,” Coach Veile commented. “Our team came together the last couple of weeks, overcoming a rough period and stepping up their game against the top of the league.”
Lakeside’s season ends with a 7-13, 4-3 NSL record.
