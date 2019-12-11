The St. Maries wrestling team picked up where it left off in a season-opening invitational at Potlatch Dec. 7.
And then some.
Six Lumberjacks earned podium finishes, including one first-place earner, as St. Maries opened its winter season with a combined team record of 29-24.
“It went great,” Coach Dennis Humphrey said. “It exceeded my expectations.”
Delbert Lambson led St. Maries as he went 3-0 in the 220-pound weight class, pinning each of his opponents in the first round (1:28, 0:31, 0:38).
Kobe Burris pinned his way to the 120-pound finals, where he fell to Bradley Mason of Post Falls to claim second place on the tournament with a 2-1 mark.
Sam Martin (138 lb.) wrestled five times, a team-high, as he won four matches to take home third with a one-minute, four-second pin of Daeton Bauer of Kellogg.
Dylan Sotin (113 lb.), Shaun Anderson (170 lb.) and Kyle Sibert (195 lb.) each went 3-1 for third place finishes.
“This is a really fun team. I’ve never had a group that is so hungry to get better,” Coach Humphrey commented. “With the attitudes they have, and the potential they have to grow, I am really excited to see what they do this year.”
Paige Stewart (125 G) and Trysten Lockridge (160 lb.) each were 2-1, Myles Hanson (120 lb.) was 2-2 and Dani Toledo (160 lb.) Adam Rouse (285 lb.) and Ethan Kolar (126 lb.) were all 1-2.
Upcoming: St. Maries hosts its first of three home events Wednesday (today). Potlatch, Northwest Christian, Liberty, Tekoa and Kootenai will compete. Matches are set to begin at 6 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
Dick Griswold Invitational
Dec. 7, Potlatch High School
1. Kellogg – 168
2. McCall – 149.5
3. Post Falls – 135
4. Potlatch – 123
5. St. Maries – 112
6. Clearwater Valley – 102.5
7. Orofino – 81
8. Lewiston – 31
9. Colfax – 28
10. Enterprise – 26
11. Pomeroy – 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.