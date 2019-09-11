St. Maries’ girls soccer team found the back of the net for the first time last week.
Both of the Lumberjacks’ goals came in a contest with Timberlake Sept. 3, and proved enough to push them past the Tigers for a league win.
Sarah Spence buried a cross from Bianney Ventura to give St. Maries a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute before Timberlake tied the game just before the half.
Cassidy’s Suchoski’s 59th-minute marker gave her team the lead for good in a 2-1 victory.
Jenna Holder made 18 saves in the win.
The girls dropped an IML match to Grangeville Sept. 7. Jenna had 12 saves in the 0-6 defeat.
St. Maries (1-3, 1-3 IML) plays at Coeur d’Alene Charter Wednesday (today) at 4 p.m., and hosts Bonners Ferry Saturday for a noon kickoff.
