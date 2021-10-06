St. Maries Football
0-4 • 0-0 CIL
The Lumberjacks struggled through the first half of their season, scoring an average of seven points per contest and getting shut out twice. The school district’s closure is tentatively scheduled to be lifted next week, and administrators say efforts are being made to reschedule the Oct. 8 game with Grangeville. Apart from their hopeful makeup game with the Bulldogs, the Jacks’ only remaining contest is slated for Oct. 22 at Orofino.
St. Maries Volleyball
2-2 • 1-1 CIL
After a rough start to Central Idaho League play, St. Maries evened its league record with a straight-set win over Grangeville Sept. 15. The Lumberjacks have three matches left on their schedule, including meetings with Troy, Timberlake and Grangeville. St. Maries’ second meeting with Orofino was originally planned for Oct. 9, but after St. Maries’ two-week absence, will be played Monday, Oct. 18, barring any extension to the closure.
St. Maries Boys Soccer
3-6 • 3-5 IML
The Lumberjacks will have little time to prepare for Monday’s district tournament, should the St. Maries school district decide to re-open school at a meeting later this week. The boys soccer team has not played since Sept. 18 and will tentatively kick off the first round of district-tournament action Monday at 11 a.m.
St. Maries Girls Soccer
0-6-1 • 0-6-1 IML
St. Maries’ girls soccer team will open its district tournament Monday as the last seed in the Intermountain League bracket. The Lumberjacks’ final game before the recent break was Sept. 18, and ended in a 0-1 loss to Bonners Ferry.
Kootenai Football
0-4 • 0-1 NSL
Similar to St. Maries, Kootenai’s football team has not played in three weeks due to back-to-back bye weeks followed by a forfeit last week due to illness. The Warriors last played Sept. 10 at Wallace, where they fell 14-38. This week’s opponent, Lakeside, has also struggled as of late, losing four of its last five. The Warriors will look to turn things around Friday as they host the Knights on homecoming.
Kootenai Volleyball
0-9 • 0-2 NSL
In the midst of a building season, Kootenai’s volleyball team has found positives to take from its string of tough losses. The Warriors won their first set during a four-set loss to Kellogg’s C team Sept. 7, and have given league opponents competitive matches in recent weeks. Kootenai hosted North Star opponent Mullan Tuesday and wraps up league play Thursday at Clark Fork.
Lakeside Football
2-4 • 1-0 SIC
The Knights are in the midst of a slump after winning their season opener in late August, having dropped four of their last five games. Lakeside’s last win was Sept. 24 at Wallace, where Coach Chris Dohrman’s team won an offensively-charged contest, 56-52. The Knights will look to spoil Kootenai’s homecoming Friday on Harrison Flats as the old North Star League rivals meet in a football game for the first time since 2018.
Lakeside Volleyball
2-6 • 0-2 NSL
Lakeside’s volleyball team had designs on breaking its four-match losing streak Tuesday when it hosted Genesis Prep. The Knights and Jaguars first met Sept. 21, Genesis Prep taking a four-set victory. Lakeside has two dates left before its district volleyball tournament, Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.