The Lakeside volleyball team is one win away from its third chance at Clark Fork.
The winner of tonight’s district play-in between the Knights and fifth-seeded Kootenai will advance to a semifinal match Saturday with the Wampus Cats.
Lakeside took Clark Fork to five sets in the first meeting between the two teams, an eventual loss for the Knights Sept. 14. The Wampus Cats took the rematch in straight sets Oct. 1.
“We are a much better team when we are playing stronger mentally,” Coach Brad Veile said. “Both our recent Wallace matches showed that.”
Lakeside dropped both sides of a home-and-home with Wallace last week, each in straight sets.
The Knights fell 15-25, 23-25, 22-25 at home in the first meeting, and lost by a score of 23-25, 20-25, 19-25 at Wallace two days later.
Nicole Middleton had a team-high nine digs in the loss at Ron Miller Court, followed by Kria Peters with 18 assists, Tenley Lambert with five kills and two aces and Glory Olson with two blocks.
Tenley tallied six kills and six digs at Wallace, Nicole two kills and five digs, Glory four kills, three digs and two blocks and Arrianna Havier one kill and six digs.
Lakeside swept Kootenai Oct. 15.
Tenley had five kills, four digs, seven aces and was 100 percent serving in a 25-9, 25-10, 25-23 win.
Kria added five kills to go with 16 assists.
Tonight’s matchup between Lakeside (6-12, 4-3 NSL) and Kootenai (1-9, 0-7 NSL) is set for 6 p.m. at Ron Miller Court.
