Seven Lumberjacks earned individual titles and the St. Maries Middle School wrestling team won the overall title last week at the District 1 Championships.
St. Maries finished with 290 points, 21 more than second-place Timberlake. Kellogg was third with 218.
“They did great,” Coach Hayden Humphrey said. “They went to work and had a great week of practice leading up to districts, and these kids made things pretty easy for a first-year coach.”
Individual titles went to Zach David (3-0), Brock Barta (2-0), Jack Barta (3-0), Jaemon Harold (2-0), Zack Sotin (2-0), Donny Morris (2-0) and Rustle Brusseau (2-0).
In addition to winning district titles, Zack and Jack capped perfect seasons with records of 7-0 and 8-0, respectively.
Kelby Harvey, Trace Chatigny and Aiden Yearout each took runner-up finishes on the day.
District One middle school
wrestling championships
Team results: 1. St. Maries – 290; 2. Timberlake – 269; 3. Kellogg – 218; 4. Bonners Ferry – 145; 5. Priest River – 65; 6. Kootenai – 8
Individual results: Kelby Harvey – 2nd, Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Pinned; Trace Chatigny – 2nd, Win by Fall/Win 8-1/Pinned; JoJane Barta – Pinned/Pinned; Owen Chatigny – Win by Fall/Pinned/Loss 8-11; Beau Wentzel – 3rd, Win by Fall/Pinned/Win by Fall/Win by Fall; Zach David – 1st, Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win 9-0; Allen Wise – Loss 4-6/Win by Fall/Win 8-4/Win 4-3/Pinned; Brock Barta – 1st, Win by Fall/Win 6-2; Donnie Johnson – Pinned/Win by Fall/Loss 2-3; Eavan Johnson – Pinned/Pinned; Louis Below – Win by Fall/Loss 6-13/Loss 3-13; Jack Barta – 1st, Win 5-0/Win 9-1/Win 5-4; Dylan Hansen – Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Pinned/Pinned; Amado Stewart – 3rd, Pinned/Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win by Fall; Ezekiel Watts – 4th, Win by Fall/Pinned/Win by Fall/Pinned; Aiden Yearout – 2nd, Win by Fall/Loss 0-1; Justin Howard – 3rd, Win by Fall/Loss 0-9/Win by Fall/Win by Fall; Jaemon Harold – 1st, Win by Fall/Win 2-0; Isaiah Gustaffe – 4th, Loss 0-6/Win 3-0/Pinned; Kris Brusseau – Pinned/Pinned; Zack Sotin – 1st, Win by Fall/Win by Fall; Donny Morris – 1st, Win by Fall/Win 6-0; Rustle Brusseau – 1st, Win by Fall/Win by Fall; James Talbot – 4th, Pinned/Pinned
