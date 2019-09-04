A golf tournament benefiting the St. Maries Middle School trip to Washington D.C. is Sept. 14 at the St. Maries Golf Course.
The four-person scramble is $25 per person and lunch is included.
Prizes will be awarded for first and second gross and net. Also planned are a horse race, raffles and hole prizes.
For more information contact Kristi Masterson at 208-582-4771 or Jennifer Tefft at 208-791-7551.
