Two volleyball teams that started the week winless will face off Thursday in St. Maries.
The Lumberjacks (0-8) host Timberlake (0-5 before playing Priest River Sept. 17) Thursday in a nonleague battle for a rare early-season victory for one team.
“We have some mental mistakes that we need to overcome,” Coach Rachele Asbury said. “We are still working through some position adjustments, but we will learn from our mistakes and keep moving forward.”
Action is slated for 7 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
The team dropped its eighth match of the season Sept. 14 against Coeur d’Alene Charter. Jayden Martin stepped in at libero and tallied 11 digs and two aces for St. Maries in a 17-25, 13-25, 16-25 loss.
Mackenzie Hammond dished out 14 assists along with two aces, Kirsten Miler and Sami Badgett had five kills apiece and Kirsten added two blocks.
The girls fell at Priest River Sept. 12 by a score of 15-25, 17-25, 18-25 despite 10 digs from Allie Brebner.
“We struggled to keep momentum on our side,” Coach Asbury said.
Shelby Martin had eight kills and one ace in the defeat, Mackenzie 12 assists and one ace and Taci Watkins one block.
St. Maries fell to Kellogg Sept. 10 15-25, 24-26, 15-25. Allie had 33 digs and two aces, Mackenzie added eight kills and Sami 16 assists.
Following Thursday’s match with Timberlake, the girls return to action Thursday, Sept. 26 at Kellogg.
