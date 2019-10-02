Eighth grade Jacks jump over PR, twice
St. Maries’ eighth grade volleyball team improved to 6-2 in wins over Priest River last week.
The girls defeated the Spartans Sept. 24 in St. Maries by a score of 25-9, 25-17, 15-8, and won at Priest River Sept. 30 in all three games, 25-11, 25-11, 15-10.
“I was particularly impressed with Lily Daniels, Jacklin Linnemeyer and Sami Sindt,” Coach Bryan Chase said. “Abbie Wilks had a great week passing the ball as well.”
Tayla Janssen and Lexie Brebner led the Lumberjacks in kills last week and Sami in blocks.
The team hosts Wallace Tuesday, Oct. 8 for a 4:30 p.m. start at St. Maries Middle School. - Collin Scheel
Seventh grade netters host Kootenai tonight at SMMS
St. Maries’ seventh grade volleyball team improved to 6-1 last week with a pair of wins over Priest River.
The girls defeated the Spartans Sept. 24 by a score of 25-8, 25-14, 15-9.
Coach Jamie Sloper credited Jada Barden for her play in the front row.
“She really started to shine up there,” Coach Sloper said, “and she had a couple nice kills. Our serving as a whole was much better as well. We just need a little more consistency with it.”
St. Maries’ 7/8 combination team fell 16-25, 25-19, 10-15.
Coach Sloper said Liberty Barden improved on her serving, Lizzy Rouse played well in the back row, HaeLeigh Short improved at setter.
She added that Sydney Jones and Annalee Morrissey played solid and improved their serves.
The seventh grade team split at Priest River Sept. 30, winning the first match 25-18, 25-18, 15-12 and falling in the second by a score of 22-25, 21-25, 15-14.
“We beat ourselves with our serving,” Coach Sloper said. “But credit to Priest River. They’ve improved even in the short time since we last seen them.”
Coach Sloper credited Naomi Mueller for her serving, and also mentioned Jada as a standout from the pair of matches.
The girls host Kootenai Wednesday (today). The match is set for 4 p.m. at St. Maries Middle School. The team welcomes Wallace Oct. 8, also at 4 p.m. at the middle school. – Collin Scheel
Darnold lights up Bonners Ferry in 33-0 rout
Four touchdowns from Cole Darnold sent St. Maries’ middle school football team sailing through its third consecutive win of the season Sept. 28.
The Jacks defeated Bonners Ferry 33-0 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
“We couldn’t be more proud of the team for their collective efforts to push through this cold, wet weather,” Coach Aaron Cloud said. “They have showed up for game day consistently.”
Cole opened scoring for St. Maries with an eight-yard rushing touchdown. The Lumberjack defense recorded a safety following a fumble recovery, and soon after Cole found Trey Gibson for a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Jackson Nantell recovered a Bonners Ferry fumble later in the half to set up a 10-yard run by Cole, his third touchdown of the game. His next trip to the end zone came on a 33-yard rush.
Gavin Wemhoff capped scoring for the Lumberjacks with a 28-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.
The Jacks travel to Priest River Wednesday (today) as they look for a fourth consecutive win. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. – Collin Scheel
