Of St. Maries’ football team’s last four first-round playoff games, two have come against New Plymouth.
A third will be played Friday night at St. Maries High School as the Pilgrims journey north to face the 5-3 Lumberjacks.
New Plymouth comes into this week’s game having won its fourth game of the season last week over Nampa Christian (20-14). Beginning with a 0-48 loss to Homedale in their season opener, the Pilgrims have traded between wins and losses each week, leading to their 4-4 record.
St. Maries traveled to New Plymouth for a state playoff opener last year, the Jacks winning 46-16.
“Schematically, they look the same. The only things that’s changed are the kids,” Coach Craig Tefft said. “It’s the time of year when every team is 0-0 and we gotta’ go out and play.”
The Lumberjacks come into Friday’s game following a 47-8 win over Orofino Oct. 25.
Five touchdowns in the first half put St. Maries ahead 34-0 going into halftime.
Eli Gibson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another pair as he finished with 101 yards on the ground and 51 through the air.
Jesse Harvey and Sam Martin each caught touchdown passes in the win, and Dylan Larson broke a 38-yard run in the third quarter to extend his team’s lead to 40-0.
Shaun Anderson capped scoring for St. Maries as he punched in a one-yard run, and Luie Rice recorded a 40-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the first half.
Adam Rouse tallied one sack and six tackles for a Lumberjack defense that allowed its third-lowest point total of the season. Brayden Brusseau and Luie each had tackles for loss in the effort.
“It was a great team win,” Coach Tefft said. “The kids did a great job of being ready to go. That was one of, if not the most, complete game we’ve played.”
Kickoff Friday between St. Maries (5-3, 1-1 CIL) and New Plymouth (4-4, 3-2 WIC) is set for 6 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
