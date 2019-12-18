Kootenai’s boys basketball team traveled to Spokane Valley Dec. 17 for a rematch with Immaculate Conception Academy.
After that, the Warriors will look to make full use of their two weeks off, and prepare for a contest with league-leading Lakeside Jan. 7.
Kootenai was suffocated in its first game with Lakeside Dec. 12 in Plummer, and did not score a point until the Knights had put 32 on the board.
The first quarter ended with the Warriors in a 2-40 hole.
“The guys played their hearts out, and that’s all we could ask for,” Coach Curtis Ames said. “We came out of it with our heads high and the knowledge of what we need to work on.”
Andrew Little led Kootenai with 9 points in the 21-108 loss that put his team at 0-3, 0-1 NSL going into its Dec. 17 game.
Kootenai 21, Lakeside 108
KHS 2 8 6 5 21
LHS 40 29 27 12 108
Little 9 pts.; Brewster 6 pts.; G. Hysell 2 pts.; Raudebaugh 2pts.; D. Hysell 2 pts.
The Warriors fell at Highland Dec. 10 by a score of 38-69.
Upcoming: Kootenai is idle the next two weeks, and returns to action Jan. 7 with a home game against Lakeside. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Kootenai High School.
