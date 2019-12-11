The Lakeside girls basketball team was one point away from opening its season 4-0.
Despite an overtime loss at the Nixyaawii Invite last weekend, the Knights managed to score 50 points in three of their first four contests, and went seven consecutive quarters of holding opponents to fewer than 10 points.
Lakeside faced Troy Dec. 10 and hosts league opponents Kootenai (Thursday) and Clark Fork (Saturday) this week before a three-game road swing.
The girls opened the Nixyaawii tournament in Pendleton, OR Dec. 6 against the host team, and posted a 22-point third quarter in a 53-45 win.
“It was probably our toughest game of the season,” Coach Chris Dohrman said. “It was nice to get tested, play in front of a big crowd, and the ladies did a great job.”
Three players scored in double figures for Lakeside, including Jolissa Holt with 15, Kria Peters with 12 and Tamara Anderson with 11.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
LHS 9 13 22 9
Nix 8 17 7 13
J. Holt 15; Peters 12; Anderson 11; A. Holt 8; Adrian 4; Marchand 3
The win set Lakeside and Yakama Nation to meet in the final, where a late push from Yakima Nation sent the two teams to overtime.
The Knights held a one-point lead with less than two seconds to play before a foul call on a desperation three-point shot sent Yakama Nation’s Jade Luilamaga to the free throw line.
Jade sunk two of her three attempts to hand Lakeside a 46-47 loss, its first of the season.
“It was a tough call to make at the buzzer, and a tough way to lose a game,” Coach Dohrman said.
Tamara Anderson and Ashlee Holt scored 10 points apiece for the Knights in the losing effort.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT
LHS 19 8 6 5 8
YN 12 7 11 8 9
Anderson 10; A. Holt 10; Adrian 8; Peters 5; J. Holt 7; Gorr 3; Marchand 3
Turning Point: A foul called with 1.6 seconds to play Dec. 7 in a tournament championship contest between the Knights and Yakima Nation would end Lakeside’s three-game winning streak with a one-point overtime loss at the Pendleton, OR tournament.
The Knights opened their season with a pair of wins over larger schools.
A 50-19 victory put the Knights at 2-0 as they handled Priest River on the road Nov. 23.
“I was really happy with our defense,” Coach Dohrman commented.
The Spartans managed their highest quarterly output in the second frame, scoring seven points.
Samantha led her team with 11 points, followed by Jolissa with 11.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
LHS 10 14 16 10
PR 4 7 2 6
Adrian 11; J. Holt 10; Gorr 8; Anderson 8; Peters 7; A. Holt 4; Allen 2
Lakeside hosted Troy Nov. 19 and outscored the Trojans 31-16 in the first half of a 50-31 win.
Jolissa put up 13 points to lead all scorers, Kria had 11 and Tamara 10.
“It was a good start to our season. Jolissa played really well for us,” Coach Dohrman commented.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
LHS 11 20 14 5
TROY 5 11 9 6
Upcoming: The Knights host NSL rival Kootenai Thursday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Ron Miller Court. Lakeside plays host to Clark Fork Saturday, also at 5:30 p.m.
