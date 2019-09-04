Two games into the 2019 season and Coach Chris Renaldo’s team has accomplished a twice-per-20-year feat.
St. Maries’ boys soccer team has beaten Bonners Ferry two times in program history, once at home and following last week’s road win, once on the Badger’s field.
But in the top-heavy Intermountain League, the Lumberjacks are staying cautiously-optimistic when it comes to their district-tournament aspirations.
Aspirations that are still more than a month away from being realized.
“They should have confidence after that win,” Coach Renaldo said. “We can build from that. There is still a lot of season left, and we haven’t seen Coeur d’ Alene Charter yet, either, but the kids are feeling good about themselves at this point.”
Following a scoreless first half, senior Kolby Moore scored on a free kick from midfield in the 59th minute to give St. Maries a 1-0 lead.
Dylan Sotin built on that lead in the 72nd minute, assisted by Lance Hamblin, to put the Jacks ahead 2-0.
Bonners Ferry found the back of the net in the 78th minute to cap scoring at 2-1 in favor of St. Maries.
“Overall, they played well,” Coach Renaldo said. “It’s early. It’s very early, and every single team is still a work in progress, but they’re all coming along.”
St. Maries (1-1, 1-1 IML) hosted Timberlake Sept. 3 and welcomes Grangeville Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff.
Lumberjack girls soccer team to host GHS Saturday
St. Maries’ girls soccer team hosted Timberlake Sept. 3 and welcomes Grangeville Saturday for a noon kickoff.
Two games into the 2019 season and the Lumberjacks are still in search of their first goal.
The team dropped a 0-2 result to Bonners Ferry Aug. 29.
