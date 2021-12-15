The St. Maries girls basketball team is one week away from its Central Idaho League opener with Orofino.
The matchup will come with fair timing for the Lumberjacks, who are coming off their season-high at Bonners Ferry Dec. 11, where they scored 41 points in a seventh loss.
“We played a solid first half,” Coach Gary Krumheuer, whose team was up 19-17 with two minutes left in the second quarter, said. “A couple of costly turnovers near the end of the half gave them two quick lay-ups and they hit a buzzer beater to take a four-point lead into the locker room.”
St. Maries made six of its nine shots in the fourth quarter of a 41-67 loss.
“Ultimately, we had to settle for what was our best outing of the season,” Coach Krumheuer said. “The girls worked hard to make a run.”
McKayla Spray and Taci Watkins were both 3-4 shooting and scored eight points apiece in the effort, and Stacie Mitchell pulled down 15 rebounds.
Up Next: St. Maries (0-7 before Dec. 14 game at Timberlake) hosts Lapwai (5-0 as of Dec. 9) Saturday, tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
St. Maries 41, Bonners Ferry 67
SM 9 12 8 12 41
BF 14 11 21 21 67
Spray – 3-4 FG, 8 pts.; Watkins – 3-4 FG, 8 pts., 5 reb.; Mitchell – 7 pts., 15 reb.; Sindt – 7 pts.; McGreal – 6 pts., 8 as., 5 reb.; Linnemeyer – 4 pts.; Janssen – 1 pt.
