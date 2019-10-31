An uncharacteristic slow start put Lakeside’s football team out of reach Oct. 25 at Mullan.
The Knights fell into a 0-18 hole in the first quarter, and from there could not gain the lead in a 36-50 loss.
Lakeside, now 2-1 in NSL play, faces a must-win at Clark Fork Wednesday (today) to force a tie with Mullan in league standings.
“We had a rough game Friday,” Coach Chris Dohrman said. “We started slow, did a good job of battling back to 16-18, but just didn’t play very well in all aspects to get a win.”
Tucker Sanchez threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Knights came to within two points of Mullan, but the Tigers ran the score from 16-18 to 16-32 in roughly six minutes spanning the end of the first half and the start of the second.
J.J. Hall returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards to again bring the Knights to within one score, but the touchdown was answered by three consecutive trips to the end zone for Mullan.
Devin Arroyo rushed for a 12-yard touchdown and Tucker punched one in with 12 seconds to play to bring Lakeside within 14 before time expired.
The Knight’s 50 points allowed marks the highest total their defense has given up this year, the previous high being 14.
“We gave up some big plays for scores that really prevented us from making a comeback,” Coach Dohrman said. “We will look to regroup and play better this week. It’s a must win for us.”
Kickoff Wednesday (today) is slated for 6 p.m. at Clark Fork High School.
