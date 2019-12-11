In three nonleague games leading up to its NSL opener, the Lakeside boys basketball team has impressed.
The Knights, going into a game with Kootenai Thursday, are averaging 72 points per game and have pocketed a win over a school four times their size, along with a defending state champion.
“We had a great weekend,” Coach James Twoteeth said.
Lakeside traveled to Pendleton, OR for the Nixyaawii tournament Dec. 6, where it opened against the host team.
Talon Twoteeth went off for 24 points and his team rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where the Knights outscored Nixyaawii, who won a state title in Oregon last season, 13-7 in the extra period.
“Everything kind of clicked,” Coach Twoteeth commented. “We jumped on them to get back in the game, and were very excited to get the win.”
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT
LHS 17 10 13 19 13
NIX 15 16 24 9 7
Twoteeth 24 pts.; Higgins 18 pts.; Spotted Horse 15 pts.; Hall 9 pts.; White 6 pts.; Brown 5 pts.
Lakeside faced La Grande, OR in the second game of the tournament, and jumped out to a 36-15 halftime lead over the Idaho-equivalent 4A school.
“We were a little quicker than them, so we were able to pressure them and get some buckets in transition.”
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
LHS 19 17 18 14
LG 9 6 16 23
Twoteeth 17 pts.; Hall 15 pts.; White 12 pts.; Higgins 9 pts.; Spotted Horse 6 pts.; Matt 4 pts.; Arroyo 2 pts.; Howard 2 pts.; Brown 1 pt.
The Knights opened their season Dec. 3 against North Idaho Christian, winning 70-44. Talon, in the first of three games where he led his team in scoring, put up 16 in the victory, followed by Day Day Higgins and J.J. Hall with 14 apiece.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4
LHS 16 15 23 16
NIC 9 9 17 9
Twoteeth 16 pts.; Higgins 14 pts.; Hall 14 pts.; Spotted Horse 12 pts.; White 5 pts.; Brown 4 pts.; Abuan 3 pts.; Matt 2 pts.
Upcoming: Lakeside hosts Kootenai Thursday in both team’s North Star League openers. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Ron Miller Court. The Knights welcome Clark Fork Saturday for a 7 p.m. contest, and travel to Mullan Tuesday, Dec. 17 for a 7 p.m. start.
