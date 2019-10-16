St. Maries volleyball hosts Orofino Thursday in a third CIL contest.
Despite early struggles, the Lumberjacks have won five of their last six matches, including a pair over league opponents.
Allie Brebner recorded 31 digs in a come-from-behind win over Coeur d’Alene Charter Oct. 14 as the girls avenged a mid-September straight set loss to the Panthers with a 25-15, 22-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-8 victory. The win marked St. Maries’ third consecutive five-set match.
Kirsten Miller added six kills and two blocks and Mackenzie Hammond dished out 19 assists to go with three aces.
“We started out strong, lost momentum in games two and three and were able to regroup and finish in four and five, but it took a little bit to find our groove again,” Coach Rachele Asbury said.
Mackenzie tallied 31 assists in a 25-20, 21-25, 25-13, 23-25, 17-15 win over Bonners Ferry Oct. 12.
Allie had 26 digs and two aces, and Kirsten Miller and Jayden Martin added one block apiece.
The team defeated Orofino in five sets Oct. 10 by a score of 25-21, 25-18, 14-25, 21-25, 15-10.
Allie had 23 digs, Shelby Martin seven kills, Kirsten four blocks and Sami Badgett four aces.
The team fell to Timberlake in straight sets Oct. 8 despite 15 assists and an ace from Mackenzie. Jayden had 12 digs in the 21-25, 25-27, 20-25 defeat. Allie recorded 11 digs, Kirsten one block and Sami an ace.
Thursday’s contest between St. Maries (7-14, 2-0 CIL) and Orofino is set for 6:30 p.m. at St. Maries High School. The team closes its regular season Saturday at Grangeville at 1:30 p.m.
