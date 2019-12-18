St. Maries’ girls basketball team will have a final chance to crawl out of its skid Thursday before the Christmas Break.
The Lumberjacks travel to take on a winless Genesis Prep team that has averaged 12 points per game through three losses this season to Northwest Christian (10-52), Rogers of Spokane (15-57) and Lapwai (11-97).
Though not as great, St. Maries has faced struggles of its own recently.
Leading up to a Dec. 17 home game with Sandpoint, the Lumberjacks had dropped two consecutive matchups to fall to a 3-7, 0-1 CIL record.
A slow start Dec. 10 at Kellogg doomed Coach Kim O’ Connor’s team, which was outscored by the Wildcats 2-14 in the first quarter.
“We just had a very off night, all of us,” Coach O’ Connor said.
St. Maries shot 7-55 from the field and 15-23 from the free throw line in the eventual 31-52 loss, and was led in scoring by Macie Rimel, Jenna Holder, Sierra Christensen and Mackenzie Hammond, who each tallied five points in the effort.
St. Maries 31, Kellogg 52
SM 2 14 5 10 31
KEL 14 14 8 16 52
Rimel 5 pts.; Holder 5 pts.; Christensen 5 pts.; Hammond 5 pts.; Mitchell 4 pts.; Badgett 3 pts.; Ventura 2 pts.; Sines 1 pt.; Watkins 1 pt.
A league opener at Orofino slipped away in the second quarter for the Lumberjacks Dec. 13, who pushed back to win the third (13-11) and fourth (19-9) quarters, but fell 43-44. The Maniacs played the final 4:30 with four players on the floor, and went 1-2 on a late pair of free throws to seal the win.
“We played sloppy,” Coach O’ Connor said. “We couldn’t score a basket, and they drove through our defense like swiss cheese.”
St. Maries (0-1 CIL) 43, Orofino (1-0 CIL) 44
SM 6 5 13 19 43
OHS 10 14 11 9 44
Holder 19 pts., 8 reb., 3 st.; Rimel 11 pts.; Hammond 5 pts., 5 reb.; Badgett 4 pts.; Watkins 2 pts.; Mitchell 2 pts.
Upcoming: St. Maries plays twice this week leading up to the two-week Christmas Break. The Lumberjacks hosted Sandpoint Dec. 17 in a rematch of a Nov. 19 defeat at Sandpoint (33-58). The team travels to Post Falls to face Genesis Prep (0-3) Thursday at The Courts at Real Life. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
