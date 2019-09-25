Kootenai cross country runner Jacob Brewster took ninth among more than 40 runners Sept. 19 at Moose Creek with a time of 19:14.
“It was a fun meet out in the woods,” Coach Ashley Rauch said. “They had a blast, all raced smart and never gave up.”
Garrett Renner finished in 22:02 and Desmond Naccarato ran the 2.7-mile course in 25:55.
Kootenai returns to action Oct. 3 at the Ben Castro Invite in Pinehurst.
