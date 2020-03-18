Six of the next nine days in St. Maries’ forecast show sun.
As rare as that may be for March in north Idaho, the weather will have no bearing on St. Maries’ softball schedule.
The Jacks took advantage of one temperate Wednesday last week and played a full seven innings with Intermountain League favorite Timberlake before seeing their season halted along with the rest of area schools, due to recent concerns over the coronavirus.
Play is tentatively set to resume the week after spring break, April 6.
“It was a good opening game for us,” Coach Todd Bitterman said of the March 11 game with Timberlake. “Basically everyone but Kirsten (Miller) was in a new position, and I think we did a fine job of adjusting. Now if we can get through this three-week postponement.”
Greater than half of the pitches freshman Taci Watkins threw were strikes, as she finished her time in the circle with 17 strikeouts.
“She was impressive in her first varsity start,” Coach Bitterman said. “Her pitch count was a little higher than we’d like, but she looked strong throughout.”
St. Maries outhit Timberlake 7-5, but only managed to bring in four runs to the Tigers’ 6 in a nonleague loss.
“I was pleased with our approach at the plate,” Coach Bitterman added. “I thought mentally we did a great job.”
Jenna Holder recorded a single, double and a triple in the effort.
St. Maries 4, Timberlake 6
SM 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 4
TL 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 6
Hitting - 1B: McGreal, Telford, Barden, Holder, Spray; 2B: Holder; 3B: Holder; TB: Holder – 6, McGreal, Telford, Barden, Spray
Pitching – Watkins: 7 Innings, 17K, 5 hits, 1ER
Upcoming: St. Maries (0-1) will rest until at least April 6, when spring sports are scheduled to resume for Idaho schools.
