A steadily-increasing deficit landed St. Maries’ JV girls basketball team its fourth loss Dec. 11 at Bonners Ferry.
Brenna Elliott scored 12 points, and Addyson Stewart and Danika Sloper added eight points apiece in the 37-44 loss.
St. Maries trailed by 11 going into the final frame.
Up Next: St. Maries JV (3-4 before Dec. 14 game at Timberlake) hosts Lapwai Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
St. Maries JV 37, Bonners JV 44
SM JV 8 7 10 12 37
BF JV 12 9 15 8 44
Elliott – 12 pts., 5-13 FG; Asbury – 1 pt., 0-10 FG, 1-5 FT; Stewart – 8 pts., 4-11 FG; Rimel – 4 pts., 1-4 FG, 2-2 FT; Baird – 4 pts., 2-7 FG; Sloper – 8 pts., 4-6 FG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.