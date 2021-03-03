Sotin rumbles to state title

He finished his career as the all-time win leader in program history.
And when Dylan Sotin was given the chance, he proved what his coaches already knew.
He was Idaho’s top 120-pound wrestler.
Dylan’s championship match put him at 143 wins for his career, three more than the previous leader, Hayden Villa.
“Dylan dominated in every aspect,” Coach Dennis Humphrey said. “He was always our spark plug. He was the kid that would get us going, get the team excited. What a way to finish the day, and the season, on a high note. We couldn’t be happier for him.”
Dylan defeated the 120-pound bracket’s top seeded wrestler, Ben Wray of Malad, to earn gold. Ben beat Dylan at last season’s state championships, where Dylan finished fourth in the 113-pound bracket.
“I already knew his wrestling style, having seen him last year,” Dylan said of his final match. “But he was also the number-one seeded wrestler in the tournament, so I was kind of more nervous at the same time.”
In addition to leading St. Maries in wins, Dylan closes his senior year as the only Lumberjack to earn a state medal in all four appearances, and St. Maries’ second wrestler to win four district championships.
Dylan said his previous three years of wrestling in the state championships made a difference last weekend.
“We got warmed up, and I was ready to go,” he said. “I was excited, and wasn’t that nervous, which was kind of surprising. But I think having been there before helped.”
The senior will finish his final season at 38-1, and 143-36 for his career.
“I knew it was possible,” Dylan said of his success. “I worked pretty hard for it. It was a goal of mine every single year, to win state, and it finally happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.