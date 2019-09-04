The Men’s League club championship is Saturday and Sunday at the St. Maries Golf Course.
Dean Gentry will be honored with a Wall of Fame ceremony Sunday at 9 a.m.
Players are asked to form four-person groups for Saturday, and Sunday players will be paired by score.
For more information contact Bryan Chase at 208-582-3908.
