St. Maries’ volleyball team is missing a crucial component for senior night Thursday.
Seniors.
A team with zero 12th graders, the Lumberjacks are asking past St. Maries volleyball players to attend Thursday’s senior night ceremony for recognition before the varsity game at 6:30 p.m., where they will line up around the court in place of a senior ceremony.
Thursday’s JV contest begins at 5 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.