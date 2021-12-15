The Lakeside girls basketball team rallied from an early deficit to defeat Garfield-Palouse Dec. 7.
A scheduling anomaly will give the Knights a chance to do it again Wednesday (tonight) as the same Garfield-Palouse team visits.
Following that contest, Lakeside is idle through Christmas Break, and is set to return in early January when it hosts Clark Fork Jan. 7.
Jolissa Holt recorded her season-high Dec. 7 against Garfield-Palouse with 20 points. Ashlee Holt added 15 points as Lakeside outscored its competition 17-13 in the fourth quarter of a 48-43 win.
Up Next: Lakeside hosts Garfield-Palouse Wednesday (tonight) and returns from Christmas Break Jan. 7 against Clark Fork. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Ron Miller Court.
Lakeside 48, Gar-Pal 43
LHS 8 12 11 17 48
GP 12 7 11 13 43
J. Holt – 20 pts.; A. Holt – 15 pts.; Havier-Gorr – 9 pts.; Matt – 2 pts.; Allen – 2 pts.
