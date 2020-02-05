Coach Dennis Humphrey said last weekend’s North Idaho Rumble at Coeur d’Alene High was likely the toughest tournament his team would compete in, apart from the state championships late this month.
So if putting four wrestlers on the podium – and one on top of it - is a foreshadowing of what is to come, the Lumberjacks are in good shape come post-season.
Paige Stewart became St. Maries’ first female, and first freshman, wrestler to win the event as she went 2-0 to take home first place.
“We are really proud of Paige,” Coach Humphrey said. “She wrestled some tough girls, but she knew what was coming, adjusted, and did really well.”
Three other Lumberjacks landed medals on the day, including Delbert Lambson (220) with a 4-2 record for fourth place, Sam Martin (132) with a 3-2 record for fifth and Shaun Anderson with a 4-2 mark for fifth.
“It was a tough, tough tournament,” Coach Humphrey said. “I think they seen they have some work to do. But they also saw that they can compete with those big guys.”
Dylan Sotin competed at 113-lb and split matches at 2-2. Other wrestlers earning match wins were Ethan Kolar (120) and Trysten Lockridge (152).
Upcoming: St. Maries hosted senior night Feb. 4, and competes at Bonners Ferry Friday and Saturday. Wrestling begins Friday at 4 p.m., and continues Saturday at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.