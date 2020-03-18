St. Maries senior Justin Dittman made the most of his last, first track meet.
Justin shattered the school pole vault record, eclipsing the previous best by a foot with his mark of 11’, good for third place at the Lewiston Invite March 14.
“This is something Justin has spent his entire high school career chasing, and we hope he will have the opportunity to set the record even higher,” Coach Aaron Cloud said. “This is really possible through incredible coaching by Joe Getchius for the past three seasons and extreme grit on Justin’s part. He shows up to practice every day planning on working hard.”
Teammate Nathan Martin tied the old school record of 10’ and came in fifth in the event.
Justin was third in two additional competitions, including the 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, where he finished in 18.45 and 46.05, respectively. He also took fourth in triple jump, coming in at 36-05.50.
Kolby Moore was runner up in the 200-meter race with his time of 25.38. Chase Phillips took fourth in shot put as St. Maries third-highest finisher with his distance of 37-09.
Lacie Sines led the Lumberjack girls, coming in fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 22.67. Cassidy Suchoski was sixth in high jump with her height of 4-04.04.
Lewiston Invitational
March 14
Team scores:
Boys: 1. Lewiston – 234; 2. Coeur D’Alene – 135; 3. Orofino – 79; 4. Kamiah – 77; 5. St. Maries - 58; 6. Lake City – 48
Girls: Lewiston – 204; 2. Coeur D’Alene – 150; 3. Orofino – 83; 4. Kamiah – 26; 5. Bonners Ferry – 18; 6. St. Maries – 10; 7. Lake City - 7
Individual Results:
Boys:
100 meters
8. Kolby Moore – 12.45
13. Jesse Harvey – 13.44
15. Ethan Kolar – 13.91
16. Kaleb Morris – 14.06
200 meters
2. Kolby Moore – 25.38
8. Jesse Harvey – 28.16
9. Kaleb Morris – 28.33
13. Douglas Barden – 35.31
400 meters
11. Nathan Martin – 1:11.63
12. Ryan Osier – 1:39.25
800 meters
5. Phillip Keogh – 2:31.65
6. James Plante – 2:54.15
7. Ryan Osier – 3:56.22
1600 meters
12. James Plante – 6:12.02
14. Ryan Osier – 8:27.53
110 meter hurdles
3. Justin Dittman – 18.45
300 meter hurdles
3. Justin Dittman – 46.05
4X100 Relay
4. St. Maries: Kaleb Morris, Kyler Jackson, Ethan Kolar, Kolby Moore – 52.36
Shot Put
4. Chase Phillips – 37-09.00
7. Delbert Lambson – 33-11.00
11. Steven Miller – 29-00.50
17. Dawson Ryan – 22-00.50
Discus
11. Chase Phillips – 83-09
18. Steven Miller – 60-08
19. Kyler Jackson – 60-00
20. Dawson Ryan – 58-11
Pole Vault
3. Justin Dittman – 11-00.00
5. Nathan Martin – 10-00.00
Long Jump
13. Kaleb Morris – 14-11.50
14. Jesse Harvey – 14-09.00
Triple Jump
4. Justin Dittman – 36-05.50
Girls
100 meters
12. Bonnie Rottini – 16.52
13. Kamryn Morris – 21.16
200 meters
13. Bonnie Rottini – 34.70
400 meters
8. Lacie Sines – 1:11.29
100 meter hurdles
4. Lacie Sines – 22.67
Shot Put
8. Kate-Lynn Lambson – 23-08.50
10. Bonnie Rottini – 23-04.00
14. Lynee Law – 20-04.50
16. Kamryn Morris – 19-06.00
Discus
11. Bonnie Rottini – 63-02
13. Kate-Lynn Lambson – 53-06
14. Lynee Law – 52-01
15. Kamryn Morris – 41-04
High Jump
6. Cassidy Suchoski – 4-04.00
