All of the stats from St. Maries’ and Grangeville’s football game Oct. 11 lied about the final score.
All but one.
The Lumberjacks outgained the Bulldogs 353-226 in total yardage, nearly doubled their CIL opponent in rushing yards, 246-140, they converted three of five fourth down conversion attempts to the Bulldogs’ zero and the Jacks converted five third downs to Grangeville’s three.
But the turnover battle belonged to Grangeville.
And of St. Maries’ four turnovers, each came with poor timing in a 12-18 defeat.
“It felt like we had won,” Coach Craig Tefft said. “We felt in control for most the game, but they had a better fourth quarter, and the timing of our turnovers was tough.”
St. Maries will have a week to recover from its third loss. The Jacks’ league, and season finale is slated for Oct. 25 at Orofino (1-5).
Eli Gibson opened scoring in the first quarter as he scrambled 57 yards to give St. Maries a 6-0 lead before the Bulldogs tied the contest.
Eli again broke off a big run in the second quarter, rushing 51 yards for a touchdown that put his team ahead 12-6 at the half.
The two teams would leave the third quarter tied at 12-12, and after a back and forth final 12 minutes, the Bulldogs capped a drive with less than two minutes to play to hand St. Maries a 12-18 loss.
“They had a better fourth quarter than us,” Coach Tefft said. “That’s how our games with them have been. They’re just hard-nosed games.”
Eli finished with 156 yards on the ground, followed by Cade Truscott with 44 yards and Coleman Ross with 36.
Coleman led all Lumberjack receivers with two catches for 83 yards, and Tristan Nelson hauled in two passes for 21 yards.
Brayden Brusseau recorded five tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Kyle Sibert had four tackles and a forced fumble for the Lumberjack defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.