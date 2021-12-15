St. Maries’ wrestling team finished fourth in a field of 17 teams at Kellogg last weekend.
Eli Villa (182) and Kyle Sibert (220) were both undefeated on the day and the Lumberjacks earned 134 team points, finishing ahead of Timberlake and Kellogg. Maddie Johnson also placed first in her round robin, finishing 3-1.
“They did great,” Coach Dennis Humphrey said. “We got to see some Montana schools and some of our 3A competition, and our young guys got to experience some tough matches.”
Six of Coach Humphrey’s wrestlers took top-three finishes, including first-place earners Kyle, Eli and Maddie, second-place finisher Landon Warren and third-place earners Landon Tweedy and Jerrett Brebner.
Kyle pinned each of his three opponents and finished his semifinal match in 15 seconds. Eli defeated Wesly Banks of Eureka in the 182-pound final with a one-minute, 28-second pin.
Up Next: St. Maries is set to compete at Grangeville Saturday.
George Wild Tournament
Kellogg, Dec. 11
Team Scores: 1. Clearwater Valley – 175; 2. Eureka, MT – 170.5; 3. Priest River – 150; 4. St. Maries – 134; 5. Timberlake – 133; 6. Kellogg – 132; 7. Sandpoint – 131; 8. Bonners Ferry – 129; 9. Post Falls – 104; 10. Flathead, MT – 101; 11. Potlatch – 74; 12. Orofino – 45; 13. Glacier, MT – 37; 14. Lakeland – 33; 15. Kootenai – 22; 16. Grangeville – 20; 17. Lake City – 18
Individual results: 120: Landon Tweedy – 3rd, Win by Fall/Win 9-6/Pinned/Win 8-6 SV/Win 8-1; 120: Brock Anderson – Pinned/Win by Fall/Win 7-0/Pinned; 126: Jerrett Brebner – 3rd, Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win 4-2/Pinned/Win by Fall/Win 6-4; 132: Kody Tefft – Pinned/Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Loss 0-2; 132: Logan Darnold – Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Pinned/Pinned; 145: Connor Gomez – Win 7-6/Pinned/Pinned; 152: Kieson Watts – Pinned/Pinned; 170: Wes Banderob – Win by Fall/Pinned/Pinned; 182: Eli Villa – 1st, Win by Fall/Win 5-2/Win by Fall/Win by Fall; 220: Adam Rouse – Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Pinned/Loss 1-3; 220: Kyle Sibert – 1st, Win by Fall/Win by Fall/Win by Fall;285: Landon Warren – 2nd, Win 5-3 SV/Win by Fall/Pinned; 285: Jackson Nantell – Pinned/Pinned;Girls 145: Maddie Johnson – 1st, Pinned/Win by Fall/Win/Win by Fall
