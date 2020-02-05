The Lakeside boys basketball team will get a much-needed break this week.
The Knights’ only game is set for Saturday, when the undefeated Lakeside boys host Shadle Park JV.
The team went 4-0 in six days last week, the closest contest coming Jan. 31 at Genesis Prep, where the Knights used a big third quarter to earn the season sweep over the Jaguars with a 62-59 result.
Day Day Higgins, Talon Twoteeth and Kenyon Spotted Horse led the team with 14 points apiece.
Lakeside 62, Genesis Prep 59
LHS 17 18 11 16 62
GP 16 13 16 14 59
Higgins 14 pts.; Twoteeth 14 pts.; Spotted Horse 14 pts.; Hall 11 pts.; Abuan 5 pts.; Brown 4 pts.
The Knights closed last week at Garfield-Palouse Feb. 1, overcoming a 10-17 first quarter deficit to earn a 64-46 win. Lakeside had not trailed after the first quarter in any games to that point.
Day Day recorded 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in the victory.
Lakeside 64, Garfield-Palouse 46
LHS 10 19 19 16 64
GPAL 17 8 12 9 46
Higgins 17 pts., 12 reb., 4 blk.; White 14 pts.; Twoteeth 14 pts.; Matt 10 pts.; Hall 5 pts.; Brown 3 pts.; Spotted Horse 1 pt.
Lakeside got past North Idaho Christian Feb. 3 as Talon put up 16 points and Vander Brown 15 in a 61-27 win to improve to 14-0.
Lakeside 61, N. Idaho Christian 27
LHS 15 14 13 19 61
NIC 5 9 9 4 27
Twoteeth 16 pts.; Brown 15 pts.; Higgins 8 pts., 15 reb.; White 7 pts.; Spotted Horse 6 pts.; Hall 4 pts.; Matt 2 pts.
The Knights opened their week at Wallace and outscored the Miners in all four quarters of a 66-25 win.
Day Day put up the first of his two double-doubles on the week as he had 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks.
Lakeside 66, Wallace 25
LHS 12 17 15 22 66
WHS 7 7 4 7 25
Higgins 16 pts., 12 reb., 6 blk.; Brown 14 pts.; Hall 9 pts.; Spotted Horse 9 pts.; Twoteeth 8 pts.; Matt 4 pts.; Abuan 3 pts.; White 3 pts.
Upcoming: Lakeside (14-0, 6-0 NSL) hosts Shadle Park Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. The Knights play at Clark Fork (1-12) Tuesday, Feb. 18 and close the regular season Feb. 20 against Wallace.
